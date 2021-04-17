Letter: Personal responsibility

All of the issues broached in Doug Chancey's letter ("Fox News should be sued," Feb. 23) can be solved very easily.

All it takes is for the “victims” to take some personal responsibility. Now I know that in our society today, that may be considered “hate speech” or maybe even treasonous. But let's run with it anyway.

His first point of contention, after moving past the open disdain for those that hold a position different from his, is the current minimum wage structure. What part of the word “minimum” are you failing to understand. If your current employer does not appreciate what you are doing for the company, you have the right to leave and go to another job. Should you decide to continue your employment, you also have the right to improve your skills and bring more value to the company. However, just because you are creating carbon dioxide within the four walls of a company, your employer is not responsible to make sure that you have enough money to live the lifestyle for which you would like to become accustomed. PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY.

The next point of contention was morbid obesity. He claims that the 40% morbid obesity rate for those between the ages 25 and 40 are due to substandard wages. There was also a vague reference that this was a “documented fact.”