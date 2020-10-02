Letter: Pharmacies deserve a thank you

Like everyone else, I have had worries, difficulties and anxieties about obtaining necessities during the pandemic. I’m sure all merchants are trying hard and doing the best they can to supply their customers, but we still have problems getting various items.

My husband and I realize that one important distribution system has been practically trouble-free. The pharmacies we use and their supply chain have with rare exception operated flawlessly. From stocking all of our (numerous) prescriptions, to their convenient drive-up windows, to the times we need delivery service – their entire system deserves a big “Thank You” from all of us.