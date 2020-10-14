Letter: Pick Priddy for council

Luke Priddy would make an excellent Roanoke City Council appointee to fill Djuna Osborne's vacancy. I am impressed by his interest in protecting the environment including adoption of energy conservation and renewable energy technologies such as the installation of solar panels on schools and other public buildings and the introduction of electric buses and City vehicles. Luke's experience in state government as Senator John Edwards’ chief of staff and the youthful energy he would bring to the Council position are in his favor. I encourage Council to choose Luke Priddy to fill the Council vacancy.