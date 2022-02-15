 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Picking the wrong education battles

In our country we are fighting the wrong battle when it comes to public education.

Yes, the pandemic was not expected and added extra hardship and scares.

Yes, one may argue that the past five years’ political climate was tense and ugly at times.

But, when it comes to the fight we observe every day among the politicians, parents and educators, I truly believe we all lost sight of what is crucial when it comes to public education and our children.

I am sure we all agree that children are our future: the future of our families, the future of our economy, and ultimately the future of our well-being.

In 2020, the United States had approximately 48 million schoolchildren and 25 million of them cannot read at a proficient level, according to the Reading Is Fundamental Literacy Network.

In 2019, 1,384,000 of them were homeless according to the National School Boards Association. So to me just looking at these two figures is convincing enough that the fights on masks and what has been taught or not taught in schools all seem to be distractions from the actual problem.

We are failing our students. And failing them BIG time.

National and local politics should not focus on adult fights. Instead the focus should be on guaranteeing a high quality education to all children, which in fact should be a constitutional right! 

Gunin Kiran, Blacksburg 

