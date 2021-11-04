Letter: Pipeline still has significant opposition

The Mountain Valley Pipeline, or MVP, continues to encounter significant public opposition, perhaps because it is dangerous, environmentally unfriendly, and an example of the way in which systemic racism operates in our country.

The pipeline, which was begun in 2018, would carry natural gas for more than 300 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

It has been cited for violations of Virginia’s Stormwater Management Act because of runoff from cleared lands during construction, and the path of the pipeline crosses through the Jefferson National Forest as well as the Appalachian Trail.

Both of these issues raise concerns about its environmental impact on forests, waterways and endangered species.

Additionally, the MVP’s Southgate Extension plan, which would extend the pipeline from southern Virginia into central North Carolina, includes the Lambert Compressor Station in Pittsylvania County, thus placing the risk of methane gas leaks, toxic emissions and related health concerns in a predominantly poor, rural, African-American and Indigenous community.

In the near future, the State Water Control Board will make a decision about giving the required water quality certification to the company building the pipeline.