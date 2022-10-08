Letter: Pitts reveals the liberals' mindset

Thank you, Leonard Pitts, for being an open window into the minds and hearts of the progressive, liberal elites whose desire is to transform our country, and your exemplary use of Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals:

Rule #5: "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule."

Rule #9: "The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself."

On Sept. 10, Pitts wrote: “[T]rying to persuade Trump Republicans is a waste of time."

Granted, that’s an ominous conclusion. After all, if reasoning is no longer a possibility, you are left only two options for resolving political differences: to impose one side’s will by force of arms, or by weight of electoral dominance, i.e., by voting the other side into oblivion. While the first option is terrifying, if you understand that a healthy democracy requires at least two functioning political parties, and that no single ideology holds a patent on wisdom, then you understand neither option is ideal.

"[T]hey are all we have left. This is what Republican extremism has brought us to.”

Mr. Pitts ridiculed and threatened Republicans with violence and believes we should be silenced because:

We believe in secure borders and legal immigration as opposed to over 4 million illegal immigrants invading our southern border, including some on the terrorist watch list.

We stand for the flag and kneel for the cross and don’t turn our backs on either.

We believe biological males should not play women’s sports.

We believe there are two genders, not a rainbow spectrum of gender identities.

Schools should teach reading, writing, arithmetic — not an LGBTQ+++ agenda.

We support law enforcement, and will not defund the police.

We support a strong, well trained and prepared military, not a military being trained to use the proper woke pronouns.

We believe in an all-of-the-above energy policy, including coal and nuclear, not sole reliance on green energy.

The election is Nov. 8. Unless you want our country run by people like Leonard Pitts and his comrades, then vote and tell your family, friends and co-workers to vote.

Ron James, Catawba