Letter: Pitts should take log out of his eye

I wish to respond to the recent commentary by Mr. Leonard Pitts of April 7: “Small wonder the church is shrinking.”

Mr. Pitts has noted a recent Gallup finding that less than half of Americans belong to a house of worship. He has attempted to use this fact as another way to vent his illimitable un-Christian antipathy for all those who are white, conservative and Republican.

With bizarre rationale, he has related these declining religious numbers to the membership of the white evangelical church who have been “driven away” by Republican Conservatism.

Mr. Pitts has sprinkled his commentary with scriptural snippets. I suggest that he consider another biblical passage: “…First take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.” (Matt. 7,5)

If Mr. Pitts were to take the log out of his own eye, he would be able to see how secular liberalism has completely failed the American people.

He would see South Chicago, and the other inner-city tragedies, as what they really are: cultures of desperation and hopelessness created and perpetuated by power-serving political decisions of liberal Democratic leaders.