Letter: Pitts will be missed

I was very saddened and disappointed to learn that Leonard Pitts has written his last column for this newspaper. Throughout my half-century-plus of reading The Roanoke Times, I have found no one who writes a better one. I have learned much from his experiences as a Black man in America and have clipped many of his essays to save or pass on to friends.

Though I read George Will's columns and most other commentaries on the editorial pages, I disagree with some of them except when Will, for example, a longtime, authentic conservative, rejected Trump as a presidential candidate and essentially declared him unqualified by intellect and temperament to serve in that office.

Mr. Pitts has consistently called out the GOP for their blatant hypocrisy, their fealty to this lying, grifting and totally unprincipled "leader" of their party.

I still recall Pitts' comment that he, despite writing on Black issues for decades, had never heard of "critical race theory" until it was pulled out of some academic closet by Fox News to stir up their audience of seemingly always "oppressed" white males.

At the same time, I can see why he may have decided to pursue other activities after writing so many intelligent, thought-provoking and truthful columns that seem to have almost no effect on Trump supporters and the majority of Republicans who cower before him and continue to excuse the inexcusable.

In closing, thank you, Leonard Pitts, for your long service to journalism and to your country. I know you love America and respect it despite its many flaws. The Roanoke Times has been a much better newspaper because of your words gracing its editorial page.

John Reynolds, Patrick Springs