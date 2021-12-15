Letter: Plastic bag fee much-needed step in right direction

I spoke before the Salem City Council last month urging members to enact policies in response to the COP26 U.N. Climate Conference. I urged measures that would reduce our city's carbon emissions. One of those was to follow Roanoke's city council and target single-use plastic bags.
Pernie Forehand’s somewhat confusing letter (Dec. 8, "Reliance on plastic is growing") opposed Roanoke’s 5-cent per bag fee. Ms. Forehand does not argue that plastic bags are a good thing, but she appears confused about the purpose of this tax and how it works. So, the General Assembly gave all municipalities this taxing authority, but not authority to ban plastic bags (however, they did ban other single-use plastic, like carryout food containers).
Forehand then indicated preferring paper bags and butcher paper, which currently are an option and will remain so, even though paper bags require energy and harvesting trees to produce. She seems confused about reusable bags and claims that they are difficult to keep clean. Yet, they are easy to reuse and don't require much cleaning or lining. Food bacteria soon die if bags are in sunlight.
Basically, Forehand seems to consider this new fee an imposition, an opinion possibly shared by other consumers. Regardless, it is past time for policies to control plastic bag waste. Plastic pollution is not just a pollution problem, but a climate issue and health issue. Plastic begins as fossil fuel and emits greenhouse gases from cradle to grave. Much is incinerated, projected to be 50 million metric tons by 2050. Burning plastic releases CO2 and toxic pollutants. Plastic products should be reused as often as possible. Nobody is forced to pay the fee but it encourages the reuse of bags or more durable containers.
The scientists’ "Code Red" warning for humanity issued this summer noted that our planet has warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels — a full decade earlier than predicted. The world is warmer now than in the past 125,000 years and greenhouse gas emissions are still increasing. This fee on single-use plastic bags is one small step in the right direction.
Michael Bentley, Salem