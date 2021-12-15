Letter: Plastic bag fee much-needed step in right direction

I spoke before the Salem City Council last month urging members to enact policies in response to the COP26 U.N. Climate Conference. I urged measures that would reduce our city's carbon emissions. One of those was to follow Roanoke's city council and target single-use plastic bags.

Pernie Forehand’s somewhat confusing letter (Dec. 8, "Reliance on plastic is growing") opposed Roanoke’s 5-cent per bag fee. Ms. Forehand does not argue that plastic bags are a good thing, but she appears confused about the purpose of this tax and how it works. So, the General Assembly gave all municipalities this taxing authority, but not authority to ban plastic bags (however, they did ban other single-use plastic, like carryout food containers).

Forehand then indicated preferring paper bags and butcher paper, which currently are an option and will remain so, even though paper bags require energy and harvesting trees to produce. She seems confused about reusable bags and claims that they are difficult to keep clean. Yet, they are easy to reuse and don't require much cleaning or lining. Food bacteria soon die if bags are in sunlight.