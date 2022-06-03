Letter: Please cover Scott Robertson tourney next year

The 38th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament was played last month [May 20-22].

Sad to say, not one word was written in The Roanoke Times about this outstanding tournament.

This is one of the top junior golf tournaments in the U.S., yet it didn’t warrant any coverage from this newspaper.

There were participants from 28 states and 10 foreign countries. There were even players from Roanoke and surrounding areas; in fact, a Roanoker won the under-14 girls division. But still no mention in the Roanoke Times.

I think these youngsters deserved some coverage. Please try a little harder next year to cover this wonderful tournament and support these young players.

Barry Hypes, Salem