Letter: Please take away Flowers' microphone

I am sure The Roanoke Times could find a different conservative for the editorial page of their paper instead of Christine Flowers. It would not be hard to find someone more intelligent. I read her editorials very infrequently and my decision to read is based on the column header.

Others might not know her reputation and stumble on to her poisonous opinions, as I did, and swallow her tripe. This one was titled "Beware the social media witch hunts" (Oct. 23) so I took a chance. This week she takes issue with the forced resignation of Jon Gruden over what she feels were private emails. These were discovered, along with nude photos, during an official investigation of the Washington Football Team.

She is unconcerned that he sent racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails about those he knew and associated with. But the true subject of her column was that those choosing to insult people based on their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability on social media may be (and that's a big maybe) flagged or taken off line. She feels these bigots spreading hate are only "stepping over some social boundaries" and takes issue that some of her friends were taken off line for doing just that.