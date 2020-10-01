Letter: Please use proper greenway etiquette

During the recent Labor Day weekend, my wife and I hiked along the Roanoke River Greenway. The portion of the Greenway that we hiked was from Vic Thomas Park to Walnut Street. This is one of our favorite segments since it provides the opportunity to not only enjoy walking along the Roanoke River through Wasena Park, but also to enjoy a meal at one of the restaurants along the Greenway and dessert at Blue Cow.

Neither my wife nor I are native to the Roanoke area. However, when it came time for us to determine where we wanted to spend our retirement years, we elected to stay in the area. One of the attractions that led us to that decision was the Greenways. The Greenways are enjoyed by families, bicyclists, joggers, walkers, and others of all ages and physical capabilities. For the most part, these diverse groups share the Greenways with consideration being given to others utilizing them. During our most recent visit, we did notice that in a number of instances proper etiquette was not exercised by individuals along the Greenway.