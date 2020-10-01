Letter: Please use proper greenway etiquette

During the recent Labor Day weekend, my wife and I hiked along the Roanoke River Greenway. The portion of the Greenway that we hiked was from Vic Thomas Park to Walnut Street. This is one of our favorite segments since it provides the opportunity to not only enjoy walking along the Roanoke River through Wasena Park, but also to enjoy a meal at one of the restaurants along the Greenway and dessert at Blue Cow.
Neither my wife nor I are native to the Roanoke area. However, when it came time for us to determine where we wanted to spend our retirement years, we elected to stay in the area. One of the attractions that led us to that decision was the Greenways. The Greenways are enjoyed by families, bicyclists, joggers, walkers, and others of all ages and physical capabilities. For the most part, these diverse groups share the Greenways with consideration being given to others utilizing them. During our most recent visit, we did notice that in a number of instances proper etiquette was not exercised by individuals along the Greenway.
Signs are posted along the Greenways to educate users of the rules that should be followed. Those rules include but are not limited to: (a) Pedestrians always having the right-of-way; (b) Avoiding walking more than two abreast thus allowing those passing to do so safely; (c) Staying to the right and passing on the left; (d) Cycling in single file and at a safe speed; (e) Giving notification to others when passing; (f) Keeping dogs on a leash that is six feet long or shorter and making sure they do not get in the path of cyclists or pedestrians; (g) Listening for others; and (h) Avoiding standing still on the Greenways.
As the current Chair of the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission, I speak for the members of the Commission that it is our desire for everyone to safely enjoy the opportunities that the Greenways provide. Therefore, we ask that proper etiquette be followed and all users given due consideration. Please join us in taking advantage of this wonderful resource that we have.
FRANK M. SIMMS
CHAIR, ROANOKE VALLEY GREENWAY COMMISSION
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!