Letter: Please vote
Some thoughts in this divided and frightening political atmosphere: When will our country find peace?! When will those protesting the deaths of Black men and those supporting our president just listen to one another?! When will hope replace fear?! When will love replace hate?! When will caring replace bullying?! I'm frightened and I'm sad....what kind of country do we want to be....what kind of country will we leave for our grandchildren?! Please vote AND please think about what you're voting for....

KATHY ARLE 

SALEM

