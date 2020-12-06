Letter: Please wear your mask properly

The recent Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged our earth and affected millions of people. As an active member of the Boy Scouts of America I try to live the Scout Oath of helping others at all times. I encourage others to do their part during these hard times. One thing that doctors recommend is wearing a face mask. They can be found anywhere and are often given out for free. Now, while many possess a face mask, some do not wear it properly. Some common things that I see include wearing it under the chin, wearing it below the nose, and taking it off while sneezing, coughing, or speaking. If you are going to do any of these things, please think twice. While it may be impulse, it is not as effective as wearing it properly, covering the nose and mouth and catching droplets. It may be uncomfortable, but it could save a life.

While there are many ways to wear a mask -- and I’ve seen a lot -- only one way actually protects you and others. It is our duty to keep each other safe, and wearing masks properly will help. There is no one big thing that we can do to erase Covid-19, but many small changes like this help. I want our community to be safe and clean, and it pains me to see someone without a mask or wearing it incorrectly. I ask that everyone please wear a mask, and wear it right, because we will make it through this together. I’m just one Boy Scout, and it will take all of us to find the light. So next time you go out of the house, think about what you can do to save someone’s life.