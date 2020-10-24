 Skip to main content
Letter: Points of recent realization
Letter: Points of recent realization

I did not watch the first presidential debate. I did read about Trump interrupting Biden so many times that Biden finally said, "Will you shut up, man!" That moment was compared to the same situation in the 2016 Clinton - Trump debate when Hillary did not say anything as Trump kept talking over her. I realized now that Biden can criticize Trump in such a manner while Clinton could not because she would have been called a ball bust**. Gender power imbalance still lives.

I also realized Trump not only tried to corrupt the 2016 election, he tried again with this election by refusing to fund the Post Office in order to disrupt mail-in votes.

Trump wants to defund the police, firefighters, and military, in spite of his words to the contrary. He has proved it by cutting his taxes to the point of ridiculous. If we all followed his example we would achieve his goal of defunding all government  services.

We need to elect more women to Congress. Only two Republicans have told the GOP they need to be even handed, to play by the rules they set-up in 2016 concerning appointing Supreme Court judges during an election year. Both of the Republicans, who have held to the American value of fair play, are women. If we had more women in both Congressional parties we would have more moderates willing to achieve progress instead of bitter stalemate.

EDNA WHITTIER

FLOYD

