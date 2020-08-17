Letter: Police deserve our respect

In the past several months it has become a popular sport to confront police officers. Why? It's because the police are the face of the government on the street. They are the front line of our society. Those who want to change our government and our culture attack the police because they are the defenders of our way of life.
Police officers receive months of training to understand the limits of their authority, and they are confronted by untrained people who think they know more about the Constitution and laws from the state legislature. It had been police officers were understood to be the government authority on the street. If you challenged that authority you're usually wrong because you don't even know what authority they have. They are sworn to enforce laws that they don't write and to do it within department policies, state codes, and the Constitution. People outside their profession can't appreciate the stress or rewards of performing their duties.
Their badge stands for that authority. They are the only judges on the street. They are the only legislators on the street. There are many better ways to challenge their authority than challenging them on the street.
Police officers get more oversight than any profession: supervisors, management, prosecutors, judges, media, and the public all affect a police officer's career. They deserve respect.
ROGER HARRIS
ROANOKE
