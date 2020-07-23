Letter: Police reform is vital
Letter: Police reform is vital

The “Rally in Roanoke held to support local police” (July 6 news story) seemed less about the headline cause than fostering the false idea that only Republicans “support the police” and any critique of police actions is an attack on “public safety.” As a liberal Democrat and a resident of Rockbridge County, I support my local law enforcement personnel in their professional and unbiased enforcement of the law. I was particularly pleased with the recent actions of the Lexington Police Chief and Rockbridge Sheriff when they “took a knee” for 8 1/2 minutes in memory of George Floyd at a recent Black Lives Matter protest. They hold to a high standard for themselves and their departments!

The speakers quoted at the Roanoke rally are more troublesome and divisive. We should not blame all officers for the actions of one, and I do not do so, when Rick Arrington referred to the officer who killed George Floyd as “one individual only” he is in error. The officer who coldly, calmly, killed Mr. Floyd was accompanied by three other officers, who, by their silence and their failure to safeguard the suspect’s right to due process must be considered as complicit in the death. Nor is this an isolated case. We saw the video of the officer who shoved and caused the fall of an older white protester (sending him to the ICU). Not only did he fail to check the man’s condition, but when the officer beside him bent down to help, he grabbed that officer by the arm preventing any aid.

In the decades since the Rodney King beating I have read many accounts of overly aggressive policing, resulting in injuries and deaths for suspects, and with cellular technology we have watched many other examples. This is not one individual. It is a pattern of behavior which must be changed. Police reform is vital if we want our police officers to be regarded as heroes, but a system which produces an endless parade of “one individual's" will never accomplish that high goal.

W.S. RAYNAL

LEXINGTON

