Letter: Police should live up to image

Re: "Innocent people don’t run" by Kate Pugh on June 7, the letter by Ms. Pugh stated to be a response to my May 27 letter, “What if I were a Black man?” is a very strange response. As stated originally, I asked the police officer what the problem was that initiated the traffic stop. He said my loud muffler was a violation of the noise ordinance. I said politely I was aware of that and was on my way to get it fixed at my dealer just 2 miles up the road. I suggested he could easily verify my appointment through his dispatcher to the auto repair shop.

It was only after he indicated that he was not going to take that circumstance into any consideration that I ceased to be a polite compliant driver and became an angry and irate citizen who believed he was being wronged by the police. There was no way that I could get to my repair shop to repair the muffler without driving that road. He was nothing like the helpful police officer Ms. Pugh describes and indeed that insufficiency was part of my ire, it is on that basis that I support local police budgets, but when that expectation is violated it needs to be called out.