Letter: Policing books for what reason?

Thank you for your June 15 editorial on the latest attempt to ban books ("Dodging discussions by removing books from school shelves"). It's too bad that an "appeals group" was allowed to remove "When Aidan Became a Brother" from Herman L. Horn Elementary School: three school district librarians had reviewed the request and ruled the book should remain, but they got overruled.

A boy who worries about becoming an older brother doesn't strike me as unique or objectionable, but now the book has to be checked out from the school guidance office — apparently because the kid's transgender. So is the author of the book.

Taxpayers deserve to know why an anonymous three-member "appeals group" can override a decision by district librarians. Do these three people have any statutory authority? Any particular qualifications?

Nobody's forcing these people to read this book. Children tend to be pretty much unisex when they're small. I reserve the right to decide what my kids read. You deserve to make that decision too.

Kyle Noble, Independence