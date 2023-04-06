I am disappointed in the first reactions of our political leaders on both sides of the aisle to former president Donald Trump's indictment in New York. ("Gov. Youngkin blasts Trump indictment," Roanoke Times, March 31). Gov. Glenn Youngkin said New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump for "pure political gain." Sen. Tim Kaine and other Democrats uttered the "No one is above the law" mantra. Neither side bothered to point out that an indictment is not a conviction and that the presumption of innocence puts the onus of proof on the prosecution.