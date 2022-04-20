Letter: Political parties — what are they good for?

President Joe Biden’s complaint that the Republican Party wants him to fail is based on a narrow view of the purposes of a political party.

Parties have several jobs, depending on whether their office-holding position is in, out, or only hopeful. In our constitutional system of divided powers and sovereignties, things often are appropriately complex, because a party can be in, out and hopeful all at the same time. President Biden knows this; others may not, but they should not become a fox’s innocent prey.

Any party at any time should be recruiting new loyalists and activists who may mature into leaders. Any party should be reinforcing loyalty to the legitimacy of the political order so valuable resources are not wasted on putting down insurrections, lawlessness, non-voting, tax cheating, etc. Any party should be listening to voters and potential voters to keep its agenda viable.

President Biden has said, “What are Republicans for?” as if that were the only job of non-incumbents. Should conservative and liberal parties both be judged by the number of policies they want to enact? A conservative party may not want to do as many new things as a liberal one, particularly if the shiny new goals are insufficiently worthy.

A vital role for an opposition party (and a responsible media) is to be loyal critics of those in power. When an out-party criticizes the ins, it is fulfilling one of its most sacred jobs. It is helping the public formulate well-rounded views of what is being done in its name. No incumbent appreciates this. Tough. Yet, it should not be done in such a way that the opposing weakens loyalty. The stability of the constitutional system must not be thrown on partisan fires. That does not serve the public, nor does a weakened constitutional order help the outs when fortune smiles. Democrats may be still paying the costs of partisan impeachments.

Charles William Hill Jr., Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Salem