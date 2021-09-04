Letter: Political party gridlock

After seeing what has happened to our political process over the last several years, I truly believe that it is time to do away with political parties. I am old enough to remember when you didn’t know a newscaster’s politics and most people didn’t know a member of Congress’ party unless you saw the D or R next to their name.

It seems, except in rare occasions, that we have elected robots who vote exactly as they are told by the leaders in both houses of Congress. We elect people based on what say they will do, but when they get there they are told to toe the line or they won’t get campaign money for the next election. I long for a time when people get elected and reelected based solely on their promises and their efforts to fulfill those promises. This will force people to actually listen to what candidates say and not just pull a lever with a D or R beside it.