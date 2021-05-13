Letter: Politicalization of the Supreme Court

To pack the Supreme Court the Senate will have to do away with the "filibuster" thus allowing a simple majority to change the composition of the Supreme Court which has consisted of nine judges for the past 150 years. The consequence would result in the complete politicization of the the Supreme Court.

Let's suppose the present administration expands the Court to 15 or more judges. The Constitution allows this as stated in Article III Section 1 "The judicial Power of the United states, shall be vested in one Supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish."

Likewise, the next time the opposing party controls the Presidency and Congress, they can pass legislation reducing the Supreme Court back to nine judges with a simple majority of both houses. They could if they wanted then expand the Court to more judges aligned with their political philosophy with subsequent legislation.

When the opposing party comes back into power, they could again alter the Court size. We would lose the third branch of government as an independent body.