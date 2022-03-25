Letter: Politicians need to feel the pain of regular citizens

There is much concern over commodity prices. Gasoline and other energy sources are particularly worrisome. We citizens wonder why the government does nothing to alleviate the problem.

The reason our government does nothing is because these problems do not affect the people who are the government. For example, see a story published by WSLS (Channel 10) on March 8. Sen. Time Kaine is introducing legislation to study “long COVID.” He didn’t do anything until it got to HIM.

The entire government is like this. If the members of government had to live like we do, things would change — just like things changed when Kaine got “long COVID.”

And, what about the energy situation? Why should any of them care about gasoline prices? It’s just like Kaine and his “long COVID.” With their exorbitant salaries and subsidies, they have no reason to care.

Let’s cut their salaries to $50,000 or less so they would feel the same pain at the pump, grocery and restaurants like “ordinary” citizens do. You can bet they would pull a Tim Kaine and make something good happen.

Bill Hoffman, Roanoke