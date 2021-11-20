Letter: Politicians need to get off the Mountain Valley Pipeline fence

Ladies and Gentlemen ...

The COP26 is well on its way in Glasgow, and our U.S. delegation is deep in negotiations on the world stage to commit multiple billions of dollars of U.S. funding to mitigate the "horrific humanitarian tragedy/crisis" that is being brought-to-bear by our rapidly changing climate.

Additionally, President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill was passed late last week ... which commits $47 Billion Dollars to "climate resilience" ... a much-needed boost.

Without doubt "climate-change" is "The Fight For Our Lives," and the lives of our precious children and grandchildren. Literally.

Meanwhile, and for years now ... we've continued to fight an unnecessary, climate-exacerbating, fracked-gas pipeline here in Southwestern Virginia, which has uprooted many hard-working Virginia families, and demonstrably "altered" generational properties.

Sadly, and to our own discredit ... we have allowed our own U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine ... and yes, Gov. Northam (Youngkin) to ride the proverbial fence on their "support/no support" of the Mountain Valley Pipeline for far too long.

Clearly, gentlemen, we say to you ... it's past time for an answer on the question of support, whatever that answer might be.