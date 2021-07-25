Letter: Politicization of social studies education

Your July 10 editorial titled “Youngkin is selling himself short. Here’s how” refers to the teaching of critical race theory in Virginia schools as “non-existent,” and wonders what it would really mean if Mr. Youngkin banned the practice if elected.

“Voters ought to know,” your editorial asserts. What voters ought also to know is that, regardless of what label we may choose to attach to it, the politicization of social studies education in this state is not a figment of the far-right imagination. It is very real.

As a parent and social studies teacher I was sad and disappointed to find evidence of this in a draft (which appears likely to be adopted) of changes to the social studies standards of learning.

To be fair, some of these proposed changes involve adding details about the history of slavery and racism, and the contributions of African Americans to this country's history. This is a good thing. But why remove language from the Virginia Studies curriculum about northern opposition to the westward expansion of slavery? Why are sixth graders to be taught simply that the “three fifths compromise perpetuated slavery” when in fact this part of the constitution limited the slave-holding states’ ability to gain political power by using enslaved people as pawns to increase their representation in Congress?