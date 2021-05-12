Letter: Politics in collegiate sports

Re: "Tech soccer coach Adair denies allegations" in the May 6 edition of The Roanoke Times: As a diehard Hokie and VT Monogram Club member, I regret that a member of the school coaching staff is now embroiled in a lawsuit by a former member of his women’s soccer team alleging she was coerced to kneel with other team members in some sort of pre-game unity statement, and later disciplined after she refused. Fortunately this will now be sorted out in a court of law with testimony under oath.
As a former Southern Conference VPI wrestling team alum from the 1950s, I find it extremely disappointing that the NCAA has permitted politics to intrude into the current world of collegiate sports. Thankfully there was no place for political correctness in the dingy basement wrestling room of Old War Memorial Hall.
I will wait with great interest for the findings from this lawsuit.
James Crowgey, Roanoke