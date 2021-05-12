Letter: Politics in collegiate sports

Re: "Tech soccer coach Adair denies allegations" in the May 6 edition of The Roanoke Times: As a diehard Hokie and VT Monogram Club member, I regret that a member of the school coaching staff is now embroiled in a lawsuit by a former member of his women’s soccer team alleging she was coerced to kneel with other team members in some sort of pre-game unity statement, and later disciplined after she refused. Fortunately this will now be sorted out in a court of law with testimony under oath.