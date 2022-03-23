Letter: Poor countries need help with climate change

With respect to the article "Heat waves hit poorest people hardest — a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt" (Feb. 11), I found the article to be informative on the issues of climate change and why people should care more about the rising heat waves. However, I thought it could touch more on the aspect of international affairs. As mentioned, wealthier countries are emitting a lot of greenhouse gasses and the poorer countries suffer because of it. More can be done, such as supporting and protecting the international affairs budget, something that The Borgen Project works towards.

As a member of the PR/marketing team for The Borgen Project, I am passionate about speaking out on this issue. Wealthier nations will continue to be able to escape heat while the poor will be faced with extremely distressing conditions leading to food insecurity and death. The Borgen Project believes that leaders of the United States should be doing more to address global poverty, as it is one of the most powerful, wealthy nations in the world. If more people knew about nonprofit organizations like The Borgen Project, a bigger difference could be made in influencing political leaders to support global poverty and the international affairs budget. If action is not taken, there could be a significant increase in global poverty and regions without resources will suffer, something that affects the world as a whole.

I urge people to get involved in spreading awareness of what more can be done to help poorer countries through the changing climate, and how that can help every other region of the world as we are more interconnected than we think. For more information, visit https://borgenproject.org.

Kyra Schlueter, Borgen Project Ambassador, Blacksburg