Re. your editorial that compared the national lawmaking process to Virginia's ("Candy apples and toads," Feb. 4), I was glad to learn a few positive things about Rep. Morgan Grinch-ith. These include his vivid metaphor of legislative "toads-and-candy-apples." Compare this poem in Mad Magazine,1950s: "Mary, Mary, quite contrary,/ How does your garden grow?/ With silver bells and cockle shells/ And one damn eggplant."