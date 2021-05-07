Letter: Possible contributing factor to vaccine reactions

Volunteers are performing in an excellent manner in administration of the COVID-19 vaccines. The volunteers come from a variety of healthcare positions with different levels of expertise.

Some side effects are noted after the injections of the vaccines such as pain at the injection site, minor and major adverse reactions, and recently death. Some reasons are offered for the reactions.

Observations of the injection process used by the volunteers on TV show some volunteers use a quick insertion of the needle while others insert the needle slowly. No techniques were noted to distract the recipient during the injection process. Once the needle is in the flesh, the volunteer pushes the plunger to inject the vaccine.

As a nurse, my education emphasized (required) the plunger be pulled back to assure the needle is not in a blood vessel to prevent injection of the solution into a blood vessel. This safely precaution was not noted in my TV observations.

Can the possible injection of the vaccine or some portion of it into a blood vessel be a contributing factor to the vaccine reactions?

John R. Phillips, Radford