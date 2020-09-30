 Skip to main content
Letter: Post Office was trusted until now
Letter: Post Office was trusted until now

We are in a political era this country has never seen. A sitting President, who is under many different criminal investigations, is now trying to disrupt the right to vote! After appointing "his" Postmaster General, everyone's mail has had problems. Now we are told that we cannot "TRUST" the mail to do its job.

The Post Office is a sacred institution in our country and a trusted one until Trump injected his political agenda. When is enough going to be enough. The Senate and Congress need to do their jobs and quit filling their pockets. Most Americans will not turn their heads much longer to this President's criminal enterprise.

FLOYD HALL

VINTON

