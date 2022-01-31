Letter: Pot entrepreneur could do better for community

If all smoking is bad for your health, and air pollution has consequences, pray tell what "good" inhaling marijuana smoke could do for your lungs? It's always "follow the money."

Mr. Roger Davis, in an article by Laurence Hammack of The Roanoke Times and on the front page of the Wytheville Enterprise (Jan. 1), wants to become a marijuana entrepreneur and sell his product — this is NOT about uplifting people.

"Social equity" programs need mentors with skills to show and inspire. You hope people learn with age; some just have ruminated on contriving for their own good.

Linda Meyer, Speedwell