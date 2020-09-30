 Skip to main content
Letter: Poverty and the public option
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has made it a central part of his health care plan to shore up protections in the private ACA plans, such as coverage for pre-existing conditions and eliminating lifetime caps. In addition he proposes a public option, so that no one goes without coverage.

The peace of mind this provides for the public is enormous, as well as adding a cement to the social fabric. This is measured indirectly in the effect of universal coverage on the main disrupter of the social fabric - poverty.

In a report from the People's Policy Project (9/12/2019) it was shown that out of the 41 million people in America living in poverty, simply cutting cost-sharing for health care would lift 8 million out of poverty. Eliminating the financial burden of copayments, deductibles and co-insurance would cut the poverty rate by nearly 20%.

In other wealthy European nations, a robust safety net cuts poverty rates to levels far lower than the US. A report in The Economist (9/26/2019) finds that safety-net programs in Finland cut the poverty rate from 34% to 6%, for Denmark from 24% to 6%, for France from 37% to 8%, for Germany from 32% to 10%, and for Italy from 33% to 13%.

Why do we not want this for ourselves?

RUSSELL NOBLETT, M.D.

ROANOKE

