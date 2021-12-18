Letter: Power companies sidestepped shared solar law

Back in 2020 when the landmark Virginia Clean Economy Act was passed by our state legislature, another important clean energy bill was passed requiring that small-scale solar energy be made more accessible to people who can’t install rooftop or ground-mounted solar for any reason.

For example, some homes are too shaded to receive much energy from the sun. Some people who want residential solar aren’t homeowners — and as renters aren’t able to install an array.

And even though falling costs and unique financing mechanisms have supported the growth of customer-owned solar, many people still simply can’t afford the upfront investment in the panels themselves.

In 2020, Virginia legislators attempted to solve this problem by requiring our largest utilities to offer “shared solar”.

Shared solar programs allow people to subscribe to off-site solar arrays that are owned and managed by a third-party contractor, who then works with the utility to deliver power to subscribers’ homes or apartments. Even renters and people who can’t afford an array can buy solar power this way.

However, Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy sidestepped the legislation and removed themselves from the requirement to offer a shared solar option to their customers. If your electricity is provided by them — you can’t purchase cheaper, cleaner solar energy to power your home without installing your own system.

It’s time to address this unfairness to Southwest Virginians by bringing more solar power to more people! Learn how to support Shared Solar at: swvasolar.org/shared-solar/

Emily Piontek, Blacksburg