Letter: Praise for publishing opinions
Praise for The Roanoke Times for publishing the opinions on Nov. 7 by Casey Chalk ("Be careful how we teach history") and the article by Jeff Graf ("We need a new approach to the virus"). Chalk’s article concisely states what the causes underlying our nation's current difficulties are and Graf demonstrates the currently most visible results of decades of creeping Marxism in our education establishments.

Front page material actually. Perhaps you can re-print it so more people might have a chance to read the articles.

Hans Christian Rott, Blacksburg

 

