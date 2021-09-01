Letter: Pray for those who serve

Yesterday I grieved for our veterans of the war in Afghanistan and the families who gave all over there, losing sons and daughters for this cause.

I also prayed for the people left there who now must endure harsh times under the rule of the zealots in charge of that country.

The U.S. veterans come home to a country that associates them with a lost cause. They are like the veterans who came home from Korea and Vietnam. Speaking as someone who has felt and endured this situation, I have compassion for them.

In 1971, I came home from Vietnam. I was joyful to be alive and unhurt. I was bolstered by the fact that I had willingly served as the commander-in-chief had directed. I was a decorated soldier who was recognized by a job well done.

But there were no ticker-tape parades, no marching bands, no welcome home signs along the way. Just my dog, Gypsy, who jumped into my arms. And wife Sue who ran from the house. And son Tom asleep in his crib. That indeed was a wonderful homecoming.