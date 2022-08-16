Letter: Priddy will support environmental progress

The climate can't wait. Climate change is not a "tomorrow's problem." The devastating effect it is having on all of us can be seen and felt daily around the world and locally with historical flooding in nearby Buchanan County and Kentucky. The cause of climate change is our unmitigated consumption of fossil fuels and the solution is to reduce our consumption and switch to clean, renewable energy.

I am happy to report that the Roanoke City Council understands the need to address climate change and its devastating impact on our planet. Members of city council recently voted to allow me to obtain a permit to install solar panels on my home. Cutting through the bureaucratic red tape of local government can be burdensome and frustrating. My friend and neighbor, Luke Priddy, was instrumental in helping me navigate this process. He told me that under City Code I would be turned down if I applied, yet he encouraged me to move forward and trust the process — that only by following the rules could they be changed to become fair and just for others.

Luke shares my concerns for the environment and our need to act now to prevent a bad situation from getting worse. That's why I enthusiastically endorse Luke Priddy in the upcoming special election for Roanoke City Council. Luke never told me "there's nothing we can do." Rather, he promised me that if we worked together, he'd find a way. If clean renewable energy is important to you, please join me in giving Luke Priddy a chance to make a difference.

Richard Normand, Roanoke