Letter: Priorities!

Of course black lives matter. All lives matter. I do dare to suggest that a couple of ways we are currently demonstrating this be examined.

So, certain monuments offend us and we want them removed. Understandable. How much more should we be offended by the knowledge that within 10 miles, perhaps within 10 blocks, of those monuments children of our race or any race are hungry, dirty, skipping school because no one cares enough to get them there and trying to exist in conditions we would never accept for ourselves. Why don’t we have the same sense of urgency over them? Why don’t we gather in the streets to hear speakers respond to our concerns about the children?

The names of some military bases offend us. Understandable. However, a very large percentage of military families get food stamps, visit food pantries and hold down multiple jobs, not to get ahead, just to try to stay even. Why aren’t we more offended by the plight of those whose sole responsibility is the safety of our country than we are by the hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of dollars that it will take to rename any one base?

Abraham Lincoln sits in his own monument and looks out over the monuments honoring George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, both slave owners. No one suggests that we destroy their monuments or rename our capitol city. Are our priorities on a sliding scale? Are we more offended by a Confederate monument on a small town courthouse lawn than by two of our most famous slave owning presidents? Is that small town monument more offensive than the presence of our needy? Perhaps we need to quietly re-examine our priorities and begin to protest the need for more critical changes. All lives matter.

ROSS MECHAM JR.

CHRISTIANSBURG

