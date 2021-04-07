 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Prioritize connections
0 comments

Letter: Prioritize connections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to the article titled "Taking inspiration from Chick Corea, Ralph Peterson," published in your newspaper on March 20.

As years go on, our society becomes more and more disconnected from both our passions and our connections. Two musical artists, Chick Corea and Ralph Peterson were exceptions to this negative aspect of our current world.

Corea continued collaborating with close friends and living his life to the fullest, with a connection to his audience as his motivation. While Peterson, who lost his long battle with cancer, kept "hard bop alive and thriving." Peterson even took his connection with others further as an educator, passing his knowledge onto the next generation through his own band.

I think we all have a lesson to learn from these two artists, not just from their music, but also the way they lived their lives.

They truly poured themselves into their work, leaving a legacy that can never die. After all, what's the point of living if what you're doing doesn't bring satisfaction and happiness to your life?

Another part of this lesson we can learn from Corea and Peterson is to prioritize connections by contributing to society and purposefully making a positive impact on others.

Sarah Blanton, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Fear for our nation

With respect to the Carole Elmore’s letter to the editor March 9 ("GOP defense before God"), God's word tells us we will know a person by thei…

Letters

Letter: Apology for fiasco?

My wife and I had appointments to receive vaccinations at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and arrived as instructed at 1:50 p.m. We found an e…

Letters

Letter: Misinformation

How can Trump expect to put a spin on his misdeeds if he doesn't have a presidential press secretary? Republicans are trying to spread tall ta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert