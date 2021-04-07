Letter: Prioritize connections

I am writing in response to the article titled "Taking inspiration from Chick Corea, Ralph Peterson," published in your newspaper on March 20.

As years go on, our society becomes more and more disconnected from both our passions and our connections. Two musical artists, Chick Corea and Ralph Peterson were exceptions to this negative aspect of our current world.

Corea continued collaborating with close friends and living his life to the fullest, with a connection to his audience as his motivation. While Peterson, who lost his long battle with cancer, kept "hard bop alive and thriving." Peterson even took his connection with others further as an educator, passing his knowledge onto the next generation through his own band.

I think we all have a lesson to learn from these two artists, not just from their music, but also the way they lived their lives.

They truly poured themselves into their work, leaving a legacy that can never die. After all, what's the point of living if what you're doing doesn't bring satisfaction and happiness to your life?

Another part of this lesson we can learn from Corea and Peterson is to prioritize connections by contributing to society and purposefully making a positive impact on others.

Sarah Blanton, Roanoke