Letter: 'Pro-life' faction has grim history of violence

In his July 8 letter ("Newspaper cries wolf regarding pro-lifers"), Dave Sisson claims, "As we have seen before and since the ruling was announced, all the violence has been perpetrated by pro-abortion supporters against pro-life organizations and even threatening to kill justices on the Supreme Court."

I'm amazed that someone could be so unaware of the actual reality; it may be due to the fact that so many of us live in media echo chambers these days (or perhaps Sisson is too young to remember much of the violence from the pro-life movement).

Here is a partial list of "pro-life" violence against abortion providers since the original Roe v. Wade decision:

March 10, 1993: David Gunn murdered

July 29, 1994: John Britton and James Barrett murdered

Dec. 30, 1994: Shannon Lowney and Lee Ann Nichols murdered

Jan. 29, 1998: Robert Sanderson murdered

Oct. 23, 1998: Barnett Slepian murdered

May 31, 2009: George Tiller murdered

This list only scratches the surface when you include arson, bombings and bomb threats against abortion clinics, which numbered in the hundreds during the '80s and '90s alone. This used to be such common knowledge at the time that people frequently joked about "pro-lifers" being a misnomer.

More recently (since the recent overturning) at a pro-choice parade in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a truck driver plowed through protestors, sending at least one woman to the hospital.

I've never been one to attempt to blame a large group for the actions of a few, but I felt I had to respond to this level of ignorance regarding the historic violence between the pro-life/pro-choice movements.

Brian Cabbage, Radford