Letter: Problems with the truth

Recently a friend circulated a list of witty sayings and I thought, given the recent pronouncements of President Trump, that two of them were worth repeating.
The first is the revelation by Mr. Trump that 99% of the tested cases of the coronavirus were “harmless.” No matter that Johns Hopkins University, a respected source, had estimated that at time more than 130,000 had died of the virus. This made me think of the comment, attributed to Walter Kerr, about a similar deluded person: “he had delusions of adequacy.”
Second was the announcement by the President that he had “aced” a recent cognitive test and that he had surprised his doctors with his “unbelievable” scores. Those scores were not, however, released by the White House. That put me in mind of the witticism by John Bright: “He is a self-made man and worships his creator.”
I think that it goes without question that our President is a narcissist and that characteristic leads him to all manner of problems with the truth. If he were a private citizen he could be dismissed as simply a buffoon, but unfortunately he is our president.
WAYNE G. REILLY
ROANOKE
