Letter: Professional athletes have ruined sports
Letter: Professional athletes have ruined sports

Dear NBA, NFL, MLB and other pro sports players. I'm writing in reference to your stoppage of play due to "social injustice," and pro athletes in general. Kids and most adults DO NOT look up to you as role models anymore. They could care less if you remain in your "little bubble" and play the games. You have ruined sports as we once knew it. Business and greed have taken over what we used to enjoy. It's now about how much money you can get out of the owners and how much money the owners can get out of the public.

I never thought I would see the day players would use the national anthem to advance their agenda. Watch the soccer World Cup to see how players from other countries respect their national anthem. I agree with Bucs coach Bruce Arians quote in Saturday's sports page; he encouraged players to "find a cause and either support it financially or do something to change the situation, because protesting doesn't do crap in my opinion."

I know there is injustice and we have the right to peacefully protest it. I agree that in some situations the police could use better judgment; however, you have to remember the police put their life on the line every single day they go to their job. They can't always tell if a suspect is innocent or if they are among the many crazies who would not think twice about taking their life.

I do not want to group all professional athletes into my description above; I realize there are many good and respected athletes who are generous and respected in their field, but it seems like more and more you read about their violence off the field or wanting more money from their contracts. I've followed sports all my life and the enjoyment is just not there anymore. It's a shame our sports have had to suffer due to disagreements beyond our control. I can only hope that our children and grandchildren can someday come to enjoy sports as we once did.

BILL LOWE

ROANOKE

