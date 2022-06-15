Letter: Program offers alternative to foster system

Hundreds of children are living in crisis in our community. Roanoke social services took more than 60 children into foster care in the first few months of 2022, pushing the city past Richmond as the largest foster population in the state. Moreover, Virginia ranked at the bottom for more than a decade in getting children into families before they age out of foster care. Virginia Kids Belong says that 89% of those who age out without a family will be incarcerated, pregnant, trafficked or homeless within two years.

What did these children do to deserve the trauma of being separated from their families, surroundings and connections? For the most part, they were born into a vulnerable family. It happened to them and not because of them.

Usually, we look to the government or to someone else to solve the foster care crisis. However, Patrick Henry Family Services says that the only way out for a child is through a meaningful relationship. The one institution that is most suited to provide those relationships is the church. There are churches everywhere with thousands of members who are taught that the greatest commandments are to love God and love people. That is about establishing relationships and walking alongside others, helping them get on their feet.

In February 2020, Patrick Henry Family Services launched a national program in Roanoke called CarePortal. CarePortal connects vulnerable children and families to churches that are willing to help. Churches find requests vetted by social workers from the Department of Social Services and other agencies and respond. The things CarePortal churches bring are an open door to a sustaining relationship.

In the first two years, CarePortal expanded to 17 cities and counties in central and southern Virginia — 131 CarePortal churches served 2,801 children with an economic impact of over $1 million.

However, we have just scratched the surface in finding the vulnerable. We need school divisions and hospital systems and others as requesting agencies, but we need more capacity. That means more churches, businesses, community service agencies and individual responders to meet the increased requests.

If anyone would like to join us or learn more, email me at rmoore@patrickhenry.org. We get to do this together!

Ray Moore, Regional Manager for CarePortal, Salem