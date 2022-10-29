 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Progress on green energy needs to move faster

While reading your [Oct. 14] article "Proposed wind farm in Botetourt County gets new state approval," it occurred to me that you published my letter of support for this project seven years ago! ["More wind energy will come Va.'s way," Feb. 16, 2015]

During those years the urgency of the climate threat has grown enormously, and with it the urgency of reducing carbon emissions by replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.

It is sad and discouraging that construction for this wind farm has still not begun. It seems to me that green energy needs a faster approval process. Wind turbines will soon be going up offshore from Virginia Beach.

I hope that the western part of Virginia will eventually get some of the jobs that will flow from this technology as well. 

Chris Wiegard, Chester 

