Letter: Promises not kept
Letter: Promises not kept

Margaret Love ("Don't blame Trump for virus," Nov. 11 letter) claimed "President Trump has made good on every single promise that he told the American people."

What? He built the wall? And Mexico paid for it? He spent $1 trillion on infrastructure? He balanced the budget? He made China stop stealing our intellectual property? And made North Korea give up its nukes? He brought back coal? And manufacturing? He replaced the ACA with a better and cheaper healthcare plan? He gave the middle class a major tax break? And, most important, HE LOCKED HER UP?

Why haven't I heard about these accomplishments? One would think the media has been lax in its reporting. Or perhaps none of these promises has been kept.

Stephen Richards, Roanoke

 

