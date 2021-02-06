 Skip to main content
Letter: Promising help for Southwest Virginia
Letter: Promising help for Southwest Virginia

It was very gratifying to read The Roanoke Times article “Legislators seek strategies to lure data centers to Southwest Virginia” on Jan. 23 by Amy Friedenberger. The article showed how shifting away from coal can be accomplished without hurting the coal industry workers that have served our nation’s energy needs for so long. In addition, establishing data centers in mine shafts helps reduce the massive energy needs to cool these centers. A double win for the climate!

Per the article, the General Assembly is considering bills to incentivize the growth of these data centers in Virginia. Contact your lawmakers to encourage them to do what’s necessary to bring these centers to Southwest Virginia and our most distressed areas.

Bess Madonna, Fincastle

Member of the Roanoke Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby

 

