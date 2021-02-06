Letter: Promising help for Southwest Virginia

It was very gratifying to read The Roanoke Times article “Legislators seek strategies to lure data centers to Southwest Virginia” on Jan. 23 by Amy Friedenberger. The article showed how shifting away from coal can be accomplished without hurting the coal industry workers that have served our nation’s energy needs for so long. In addition, establishing data centers in mine shafts helps reduce the massive energy needs to cool these centers. A double win for the climate!