 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Proposed development poor design and quality

Letter: Proposed development poor design and quality

{{featured_button_text}}

The proposed development at 0 Brandon Avenue is of such a poor design and quality that it does not even merit a hearing from the Roanoke Planning Commission, let alone a rezoning.

As a longtime Wasena resident, I am not opposed to development on that site, and feel that multifamily mixed with commercial uses would be appropriate, but the current proposal lacks any of the urban design principles that the comprehensive and neighborhood plans suggest. This is simply a tired suburban model imposed on what should be treated as an urban opportunity and it simply isn't good enough.

The planning commission should send The Fralin Cos. back to the drawing board with a clean sheet of paper and suggest some reputable planning and design firms that have experience in the kind of human-centered, environmentally sensitive development that would make the corner of Brambleton and Brandon a point of neighborhood pride. As currently proposed, "Brandon Village" is an obsolete, vinyl-clad eyesore that this developer is trying to pass off yet a second time.

James Settle, Roanoke

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Osama's dream come true

As we remember the horror of 9/11, Osama Bin Laden must be celebrating the fractured state of our nation. He could not have conceived a better…

Letters

Letter: Disappointing turnout

The Salute to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, who is the recipient of the only Medal of Honor for gallantry and intrepidity during the war in …

Letters

Letter: Mind your own business

In response to the Sept. 25 letter: "Governor of Texas gives pro-lifers hope." What these people fail to understand is that ... It is none of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert