Letter: Proposed development poor design and quality

The proposed development at 0 Brandon Avenue is of such a poor design and quality that it does not even merit a hearing from the Roanoke Planning Commission, let alone a rezoning.

As a longtime Wasena resident, I am not opposed to development on that site, and feel that multifamily mixed with commercial uses would be appropriate, but the current proposal lacks any of the urban design principles that the comprehensive and neighborhood plans suggest. This is simply a tired suburban model imposed on what should be treated as an urban opportunity and it simply isn't good enough.

The planning commission should send The Fralin Cos. back to the drawing board with a clean sheet of paper and suggest some reputable planning and design firms that have experience in the kind of human-centered, environmentally sensitive development that would make the corner of Brambleton and Brandon a point of neighborhood pride. As currently proposed, "Brandon Village" is an obsolete, vinyl-clad eyesore that this developer is trying to pass off yet a second time.

James Settle, Roanoke