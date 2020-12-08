Letter: Protect others

2020 has definitely been a difficult year for all of us in our community, especially for those who have been afflicted by COVID-19. It has not only affected our community physically but also emotionally and economically. In other words, many individuals have been infected, many have experienced loneliness and some others have lost their jobs; it is even possible that some experienced it all.

One main group that has faced these struggles are health professionals, at hospitals, schools, or any medical facilities. They have been keeping up with their job, working overtime, exposing themselves and their families so that members of our community can remain safe during such a difficult time.

This is by no means intended to be approached by any sort of political view, this is just a call from a nurse to advocate and care for those who are at risk. This year might have not affected you at all, but it does not mean that it has not hurt many, especially the elders in our community; and as some might say, prevention is key. Go outside and enjoy the cold weather, but do not forget thy neighbor. If you see someone outside, wear a mask, not because you agree with it or not, but because we are trying to prevent and protect people from getting sick.