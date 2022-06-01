Letter: Protection of privacy extends to other matters

The commentary published on May 24 by William C. Fizer ["In consideration of constitutional 'rights'"] misses an important constitutional issue upon which the fundamental right of privacy is protected. In the 1920s, the United States Supreme Court found that an individual's right of privacy, although not specified in the Constitution, is protected under the liberty clause of the 14th Amendment. The court has found that the protection of the right of privacy extends to other matters. The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment was the basis for decisions such as Brown v. Board of Education.