Letter: Protesters didn't spit on Vietnam vets

In his politically inspired attack on our president in the Roanoke Times on October 2, 2020, Mr. Dana Jacobs claims he was repeatedly spat upon by his fellow citizens during his service in the Naval Reserve and Air Force from 1965 to 1972. His claims are doubtful. According to the New York Times (NYT) article "The Myth of the Spitting Antiwar Protester" printed October 13, 2017, there has been no evidence of any antiwar protester or other citizen spitting on veterans, then or now. No photographs, verifiable news stories, or other evidence exists to show that these implausible claims by some veterans had any truth to them. The New York Times article further notes a number of polls that provide evidence that antiwar protesters and others actually had warm feelings toward returning veterans and attempted to recruit them to their cause.

As a combat wounded veteran of Vietnam, I can attest that I was treated with dignity and respect when I returned twice from my tours overseas. Never have I seen any evidence that I or any of my veteran cohorts were treated shabbily. I confirm the New York Times findings. I routinely wore my uniform when traveling with no issues. My only regret is that, out of self-consciousness, and despite my mother's desires, I did not wear my uniform when I attended church with her while I was home between tours.